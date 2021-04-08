Preston North End interim manager Frankie McAvoy has heaped praise on Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg for how he handled the right wing back role against Swansea City.

The central defender has established himself as a regular starter at Preston since joining on loan from Liverpool in the winter transfer window.

However, all of his starts for the Lilywhites had been as a right-back, and he played the side’s last Championship game against Swansea as a right wing back.

Despite playing out of position, Van den Berg has grabbed his opportunity to impress McAvoy, who took over as Preston’s interim boss following Alex Neil’s departure last month.

McAvoy, who felt the need to switch to a back three after the Lilywhites were too open against Norwich City, has hailed Van den Berg for how he took the wing back role on board against Swansea.

“I thought Sepp did the job well, we worked on it and he took on board what we wanted“, McAvoy was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Post.

“We were too open against Norwich so we tried the 3-5-2 at Swansea.

“Alex had used it before when he was here – we won at Blackburn playing that way.

“The wing-backs we used at Swansea were different to those at Blackburn but they adapted well.“

Having ended their six-game winless run with against Swansea, it remains to be seen if McAvoy will stick with the 3-5-2 formation when Preston host Brentford this weekend.