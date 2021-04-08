Patrick Bamford has revealed he is extra hungry to find the back of the net for Leeds United against Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash.

Bamford has 14 goals and seven assists from his 30 top flight games so far this season, but had a frustrating day at work against Sheffield United in his team’s 2-1 top flight win and was taken off in the 65th minute last Saturday.

Leeds are now gearing up for a trip to league leaders Manchester City at the weekend and Bamford is looking ahead to the clash.

The Leeds hitman admitted he was a bit frustrated following the Blades game as he did not have the best of days and stressed he is now extra eager to go on and score a goal against the Citizens.

Bamford explained finding the net against Manchester City is a tough challenge, but insisted he is fired up to get going at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked how he is feeling ahead of the Manchester City game, Bamford said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “Good, to be fair I am a little frustrated after the Sheffield game.

“Obviously, no one wants to get taken off, I was a little bit frustrated with that and the fact that being a striker I did not score.

“So now I am kind of extra eager to get into the next one and the fact that it is Manchester City kind of makes it a little bit bigger.

“Scoring against them is not an easy thing to do but it is something that I want to do.

“So, I am kind of eager to get going.”

Leeds held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw when both clubs faced each other earlier this season at Elland Road in a high tempo battle and Bamford will be determined to help his team equal or better that result come Saturday.