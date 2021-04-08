Having risen through the ranks at Liverpool, the Welshman has gone on to establish himself as a regular in Barry Lewtas’ Under-23s side this season.
Last weekend saw the 18-year-old score his first goal for the Under-23s side as he found the back of the net to give his team a 3-2 win over Brighton.
Beck’s performances for the Liverpool youth set-up were also recognised with a call-up to the Wales Under-21 squad last month, which he has termed a good experience.
Reflecting on his campaign so far, the left-back explained that he is having the best season of his career so far and went on to express his desire to continue improving at Liverpool.
“It was a good experience to be involved with the [Wales] U21s for the first time and hopefully I can get more opportunities in the season“, Beck told the club’s site.
“I’m really enjoying this season so far, it’s been my best one to date and I feel like I’m kicking on now.
“I just want to work as hard as I can, keep improving every day in training and help the team.”
Having enjoyed a great campaign with Liverpool Under-23s, Beck will now be looking to earn his way into Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad soon.