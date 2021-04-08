Everton winger Alex Iwobi has revealed he does not know how team-mate James Rodriguez sees some of the passes he plays, while conceding he was surprised by the Colombian’s finishes with his right foot.

Having worked under Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, the Colombian has settled in at Goodison after his move from the Spanish giants in the summer.

James has made an impact in his first season in the Premier League and the Colombian playmaker has notched up six goals and four assists in 19 league appearances for the Toffees.

Having worked with the midfield maestro, Everton star Iwobi has expressed his admiration for James’ ability to pick out a pass as well as the Colombian’s quality with his weaker foot.

“What struck me [about James] was his right foot finish”, Iwobi said on BBC Sport.

“I didn’t know he had that in him.

“Some of the passes that he plays, I don’t know how he sees it. It’s not normal.”

Iwobi also praised team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who he trains with on a daily basis, and believes a lot of the striker’s good work goes unnoticed.

“I train with Dominic every day so I see how good he is”, Iwobi said.

“I see he is able to do a lot of things that people won’t notice.”

Everton will hope to have James, Iwobi and Calvert-Lewin in top form for their last nine games in the Premier League as the Toffees aim for a European spot this season.