Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard wants to wait until the end of the season before taking a decision on whether he wants to continue at West Ham United, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has rediscovered his mojo since joining West Ham on loan in January and has powered their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United secured a £1.5m fee, all of Lingard’s wages and will get another £500,000 if West Ham qualify for the Champions League, as part of the deal to loan him.

The Premier League giants could benefit to the tune of £4m and still could command a big fee for him in the summer even though he has only a year left on his contract.

West Ham are keen to keep Lingard beyond the end of his loan stint but the player has not decided yet on what he wants to do.

He is keen to wait until the end of the season before taking any decision on whether he continues at West Ham beyond the summer.

There is talk that Manchester United could also offer him a new contract and the player has not completely ruled out playing for the Red Devils again.

Manchester United are keen to recoup a big fee if they sell him and are also considering using him as a makeweight in any deal to potentially sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

The West Ham midfielder is a player they like and a move for him could hinge on how Manchester United are progressing with their other summer targets.