Chelsea loan star Kenedy has revealed that he had a great relationship with current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho and felt his support when he joined the club in 2015.

The defender joined Chelsea from Fluminense in 2015 and played under Mourinho during a turbulent time that eventually led to the Portuguese’s departure in the middle of the season.

But Kenedy is one of the players who got ample opportunities in those few months and he conceded that he was surprised at the number of games he played just after joining the club.

Mourinho is not known for nurturing young talents, but the defender insisted that he had a great relationship with the then Chelsea boss and he received a lot of help in those few months.

He did concede that he was lucky to stay at Chelsea rather than being loaned out immediately.

“For a 19-year-old kid, coming from Brazil, it was a lot of games”, Kenedy told The Athletic.

“A lot of youngsters who go to Chelsea go out on loan immediately. I was lucky to stay and play. I felt honoured.

“My relationship with Mourinho was always really great.

“He always took the time to talk to me in training, telling me what I had to do to improve.

“He was a professor for me.”

Mourinho left Chelsea in December 2015 following a turbulent few months and is now managing their London rivals Tottenham.