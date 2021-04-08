Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has indicated that his side are happy to see other sides being termed favourites to win the Champions League and insisted that they just need to remain calm and composed for the moment.

A 2-0 win over FC Porto in the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday means Chelsea are overwhelming favourites to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Chelsea have not made it to the last four of the Champions League since 2014 and are now being considered by some to be the dark horses to win the tournament this season.

However, with teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid still in with a chance to reach the final four, Chelsea remain up against it.

Jorginho admits that at this stage of the competition anyone can win, but he is more than happy to see Chelsea not being considered favourites and stressed that his side just need to keep their feet on the ground for the moment.

The midfielder told Sky Italia: “When you get to this point anyone can win.

“We must remain humble and let others play the role of the favourites. We will work with calmness and we will see where we are.

“It is important we keep our feet on the ground.”

Chelsea will have to shift their focus to the league next, where they will travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday and are looking for nothing less than three points.