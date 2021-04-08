Lyon are only prepared to discuss centre-back Joachim Andersen’s future at the end of the current campaign amidst interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Andersen is currently playing for Premier League outfit Fulham on a season-long loan deal from French giants Lyon.

The Dane is a fixture under Scott Parker for the Cottagers and has caught the eye of the several of their top flight rivals with his performances on the pitch in the Premier League.

Manchester United, Spurs and Leicester are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Andersen, while it is claimed that a top flight club from England have already lodged an enquiry regarding the player with his parent club Lyon.

But the Ligue 1 outfit are not willing to entertain any talks over the defender’s future for the time being.

Lyon are open to discussing Andersen’s future at the club when the transfer window swings open in the summer, but not beforehand.

Fulham do not have a purchase option in Andersen’s contract to make his stint permanent and he is due back at his parent club after the current campaign.

It has been suggested Lyon are open to cashing in on Andersen in the summer after suffering around £30m in losses last season and a £25m transfer fee has been mooted.