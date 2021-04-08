Jermaine Beckford is of the view that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was right in calling Leeds United the worst opponents his side can play in between Champions League knockout ties as the Whites’ high octane football can take a lot out of opponents.

Manchester City are set to face German giants Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League tie but will first have to take care of business against visitors Leeds in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Citizens got a taste of Bielsa-ball earlier in the season when they played out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in a high paced match that saw continuous action at both ends.

Ex-Leeds hitman Beckford feels Guardiola is correct in saying Leeds are the worst opponents his side can have in between high-pressure European ties as Bielsa’s men will go toe-to-toe with the Manchester outfit for the full 90 minutes with their high energy style of play.

Beckford explained how important progressing to the next stage in the Champions League is to Guardiola, which could play into the hands of Leeds as they can approach the match without any pressure.

“I would say it is a great time for us to play them as well because they are playing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and in between those two games you have got us”, Beckford said on the official Leeds United podcast.

“So, it is probably as he [Guardiola] mentioned before, the worst time to play Leeds United because of the way we play and the way we set up and the energy that we function with.

“This is a title that he is been going for, for ages and he wants, he wants it, needs it actually with Manchester City.

“So, it will be interesting to see how he thinks and how he approaches that game.”

After Manchester City, Leeds will face top four chasing Liverpool followed by a clash against rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.