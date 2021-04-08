Jean-Philippe Gbamin has insisted he is determined to repay the confidence put in him by his club Everton and boss Carlo Ancelotti by giving his all on the pitch.

The midfielder made his first appearance for Everton on Monday in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League following returning from a 597-day long spell out of action owing to injury.

While Gbamin was spending time on the sidelines, Everton saw a change in leadership with Ancelotti taking over the reins at Goodison Park, while the club put together an ambitious project to return to the top of English and European football, with a new stadium also receiving approval from Liverpool City Council.

Gbamin has expressed his delight in being part of the Toffees’ ambitious project and stressed he will give his all on the pitch to repay the confidence Ancelotti has put in him.

The midfielder added that he is ready to become a building block in the competitive squad Ancelotti is building at Goodison Park and help them push on in their quest for European football.

Asked what his first conversation with his new boss entailed, Gbamin joked to the Liverpool Echo: “I’m trying to remember, it was a very long time ago! We’ve spoke many times together.

“I think he wants to make Everton fight for the big positions and the Champions League, so we want to have a competitive team.

“To be part of this project is really, really good.

“This gives you a lot of confidence, and I want to give his confidence back and show it on the pitch.”

Ancelotti has stressed the need to remain patient with Gbamin as he continues his integration to the Everton squad and it remains to be seen what kind of a role he plays during the remainder of the campaign.