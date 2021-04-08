Rangers face competition for James Garner from Brighton and Norwich City, who are now keen on the Manchester United talent, according to The Athletic.

After spending the first half of the season on loan at Watford, Garner joined Nottingham Forest in January and has become a fan favourite at the City Ground.

The 20-year-old is one of the first names on Chris Hughton’s team-sheet and his influence on the Nottingham Forest side has far exceeded his relative inexperience at Championship level.

Manchester United are prepared to loan him out next season as well and Nottingham Forest are keen to keep hold of him into the 2021/22 campaign.

However, there is a queue forming for Garner and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is eyeing taking him to Ibrox.

The Gers will face competition though as his performances at Nottingham Forest have been noted by Brighton, who are interested in him, and Graham Potter is believed to be looking to add the youngster to his team.

Norwich, who are on course to be promoted to the Premier League, are also keeping a close eye on Garner for next season.

Rangers would be able to offer Garner the prospect of Champions League football next season, but Manchester United may want him closer to home.

His stint in the Championship this season has earned him a series of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.