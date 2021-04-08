Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has insisted Championship title contenders Watford are not unbeatable as his side prepare to face the Hornets on Friday.

The Royals sit in sixth place in the Championship, with Bournemouth breathing down their necks for a playoff spot, and they will look to widen the gap between themselves and Cherries.

Reading will have an opportunity to tighten their grip on one of the playoff spots when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on second placed Watford.

With the Hornets enjoying a good run of form in the Championship with five wins in their last six, Reading will have to step up their game given that they are not enjoying the best of spells, with just one win in their last five games.

Reading’s 3-1 victory against Derby County in their last league game has given their manager the confidence to push for another win when the Royals travel to Watford on Friday however.

Paunovic believes Watford are not unbeatable, despite being one of the best teams in the Championship, as the Serbian stated his side will look to maximise their efforts against the Hornets in order to claim all three points.

“It is a very good team and we know what we have to expect”, Paunovic told Reading’s official site.

“They are up at the top of the league and one of the best teams in the league so far… their performances prove that.

“But they are not unbeatable, like every team in this league.

“We will look to maximise our potential and our talents, and put up the right performance to get the result over there.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, it never is.

“We rely on ourselves and how we prepare over these next couple of days will determine the outcome on Friday.”

Paunovic will look to inspire Reading to a victory against Watford at Vicarage Road when the two teams meet on Friday.