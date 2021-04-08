Liam Cooper has insisted Leeds United are going to Premier League leaders Manchester City with every intention to win the game, but admitted the Citizens are a different animal from their first meeting earlier this season.

Leeds and Manchester City clashed for the first time this season back in October at Elland Road and they played out a 1-1 draw following tightly contested but open encounter.

The Citizens have since clawed their way up to the top of the standings and have a 14-point cushion with only three losses to their name so far this season, but their upcoming league opponents Leeds are not at all intimidated, according to Cooper.

The Leeds skipper insists he and his team-mates are going to Manchester with every intention of winning the game as they will not be satisfied with even a draw.

Cooper admitted the Citizens have improved vastly over the course of the current campaign, but stressed his team are relishing the opportunity to test themselves against the best.

Asked what would it mean to Leeds if they could return from the Etihad Stadium with at least a point in the bag, Cooper told LUTV: “Some people will call us crazy but we go to win the game, that is what we are known for.

“We do not like drawing too many games.

“I think we have drawn two games this season and we had a good result against them at our place.

“Obviously, they are a completely different animal now.

“They have been unbelievable.

“Obviously, credit goes to Pep and their players, they have been unbelievable all this season.

“But now we go there to try and win the game, enjoy it, take in the occasion and enjoy testing yourself against the best players in the league and yes, we will look forward to that.”

Leeds will not have the services of Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison on Saturday, but have options in attack in the likes of Helder Costa, Rodrigo and Ian Poveda, in addition to current regular starters.