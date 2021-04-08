West Ham United are still assessing the extent of Michail Antonio’s hamstring injury, but he is most likely to miss their game against Leicester City on Sunday, according to the Guardian.

The 31-year-old forward hobbled off the pitch after just 36 minutes in West Ham’s 3-2 win over Wolves on Monday night.

Antonio has been a massive player for West Ham of late, but he has struggled this term with injuries and is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Hammers are chasing Champions League qualification and an extended injury layoff for the forward would be a big blow for the club.

But West Ham are still assessing his injury and no timeline has yet been put on when he will be able to return.

He is not expected to be in the West Ham squad when they host Leicester City at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers want to take time to determine the extent of the forward’s injury and are carefully monitoring him at the moment.

David Moyes will hope Antonio will play some part for the club before the season ends in May.