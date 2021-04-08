West Ham United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of defender Nikola Maksimovic as it is claimed he would prefer to stay in Serie A when he leaves Napoli in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and has decided against signing a new deal with the club as he looks to embrace another challenge.

The Serbian will be available on a free transfer and his representatives have been in talks with several clubs over his future destination.

David Moyes is interested in taking him to West Ham in the summer but it seems the Hammers will face stiff competition from clubs in Italy and face a battle to change the defender’s thoughts on his future.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender would prefer to continue playing in Serie A over moving to another league and country.

Maksimovic arrived in Italy with Torino in 2013 and has so far made 132 appearances in Serie A, making him a much-wanted player in Italy.

He is one of the defenders Inter want to sign in the summer and his free-agent status appeals to the Serie A giants.

West Ham remain keen but it seems they have work ahead of them in order to convince the player to move to England.

And for the moment, Inter and his other Italian suitors have the advantage in the race to sign Maksimovic.