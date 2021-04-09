Serie A giants AC Milan are closely monitoring Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, who is also a target for Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Thauvin is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Marseille on a free transfer in the summer.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed his interest in keeping the winger at the club but also conceded that his will is not going to be the determining factor in the Frenchman’s decision.

Thauvin has suitors in England, with Crystal Palace and Leicester having touched base with his entourage, and even Sevilla are exploring the possibility of signing him on a free transfer this summer.

And according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, the winger is also being closely watched by AC Milan’s scouts ahead of the summer.

The Rossoneri want to improve their attacking options in the summer and Thauvin has emerged as a potential target.

His quality and the fact that he could be available on a free transfer makes the Frenchman an attractive proposition for the Serie A giants.

Thauvin’s wage demands are an obstacle but AC Milan have not abandoned the idea of signing the winger this summer.