Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has insisted that it will be delightful for his side to have Leon Balogun’s character, personality, and professionalism at Ibrox yet again next season.

The 32-year-old signed a contract extension with the club on Friday and will stay in Glasgow until at least the summer of 2022.

Since arriving from Wigan on a free transfer at the end of last season, the 32-year-old has gone on to become a key member of Steven Gerrard’s defence, appearing in a total of 28 matches over the course of the season.

As a result of his contribution towards the cause, the Gers have rewarded him with a new contract with the club’s sporting director insisting that the veteran defender’s character, personality and professionalism will yet again be useful for them next season.

“Before we even consider the quality of his football I am delighted that we will have Leon’s character, personality, and professionalism here with us at Rangers again next season”, Wilson told his club’s official site.

“Leon joined us last summer on a free transfer and has played an outstanding part in our success as a team and towards a cohesive defensive unit.

“He loves being a Rangers player and has settled extremely well into life in Glasgow.”

The Nigeria international will be looking to try to help Rangers end the season by adding the Scottish Cup to the Scottish Premiership.