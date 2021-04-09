Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has insisted the Owls are not looking at their rivals as they fight for survival in the Championship and vowed his team are making sure they give their absolute best on the pitch.

The Owls are currently 23rd in the league standings, seven points adrift of safety with seven games now remaining in the campaign for them.

Sheffield Wednesday had a huge boost to their survival hopes on Easter Monday as they shocked promotion-chasing Cardiff City 5-0 in their last league outing, a performance which Owls boss Moore is keen to build on.

The 46-year-old insists his team are only focused on themselves for the remainder of season as they fight for survival in the Championship, and promised his team are working to their absolute maximum for a wonderful club.

“We are not looking at anyone else [in our relegation fight]”, Moore told a press conference.

“We have to look at ourselves and that’s exactly what we have been doing.

“I want us to settle down.

“It’s a wonderful club and deserves so much more.

“It’s not going to be given to us.

“We are making sure we are working to our absolute maximum.”

Moore also added that he speaks to Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri regularly and stressed he is fully committed to backing the team in every possible way.

“I spoke to the chairman after the game.

“I speak to him every single week to catch up.

“I have done that since joining the club.

“We speak regularly on the phone.

“He’s very much with the team and behind the club.”

Sheffield Wednesday will return to the field at the weekend when they travel to Queens Park Rangers in a league clash and will be determined to add another three big points to further fuel their survival bid.