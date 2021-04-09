Granada coach Diego Martinez has conceded that Manchester United’s second goal was tough to digest and insisted that his side matched the Premier League giants on the pitch on Thursday night.

Manchester United are now expected to be a shoo-in for the semi-finals of the Europa League after beating Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the south of Spain.

Marcus Rashford scored in the first half to give the lead to the Red Devils and Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in injury time to put his side firmly in the driving seat in the two-legged tie.

Martinez stressed that the result does not reflect the performance of his Granada side and believes despite the chasm between the two teams, his men went toe-to-toe with the Red Devils.

He believes the eventual result was not fair and is particularly hurt about the late second goal his side conceded.

Martinez was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “It hurts a lot and does not reflect what we saw on the pitch.

“Despite the astronomical difference between the two teams, we matched them on the pitch.

“The result is a lot of punishment for what we saw and it’s a shame.

“We have had options and we didn’t succeed but the last goal hurts a lot.”

Granada will look to give a good account of themselves and push Manchester United in the second leg at Old Trafford next week.