Eddie Howe is playing the field and has yet to commit to Celtic, according to the Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Celtic are keen to appoint the former Bournemouth manager as the new boss at Celtic Park and it had been thought that the deal for him to head to Scotland was all but done.

There has been no announcement however and little news on Celtic’s bid to appoint Howe as their new manager.

It has been claimed that Howe is playing the field and still keeping his options open.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic have other options lined up in the event that Howe refuses to take the job, or have put their eggs all in the basket of the ex-Cherries boss.

Despite taking Bournemouth down from the Premier League, Howe’s stock remains high and he could have tempting offers from England.

Celtic are keen to start their rebuild soon as they look to try to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title next term.

The 43-year-old played out his whole playing career in the south of England, while a brief one-year stint at Burnley remains the only time he has managed outside the south of England.