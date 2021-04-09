Andy Cole has warned Manchester United of complacency and indicated that they cannot think about playing in the Europa League final just yet after their experience last season.

Manchester United took a giant stride towards reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night when they beat Granada 2-0 in the away leg of their quarter-final tie.

With the Red Devils looking like a shoo-in to reach the last four, their reputation the favourites to win the Europa League has been further burnished with a professional performance in the south of Spain.

Cole admitted that he understands why Manchester United are being considered favourites to win the tournament, but he pointed out it was the same last season as well and they floundered in the semi-finals against Sevilla.

The former Red Devils is hopeful that they have learned from the mistakes and will go all the way in the Europa League this time around.

The Manchester United legend said on MUTV post match: “Of course, I can [understand why Manchester United are favourites] and rightly so.

“But as we all know, unfortunately, football is not played on paper.

“We were in this position last season and we couldn’t get through to the final.

“Fingers crossed that we get through to the final this season and win the competition.”

If Manchester United complete the job at home next week, they will face either Roma or Ajax in the semi-finals.