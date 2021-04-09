Former Serie A coach Luigi Di Canio has ruled out any prospect of Juventus agreeing to sell Paulo Dybala, despite the attacker being linked with a host of clubs, including Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dybala’s future at Juventus is under the scanner as he is yet to sign a new deal at the club and is poised to enter the final year of his contract in the summer.

The Argentine’s situation has put several clubs from the Premier League on alert as he has been credited with interest from Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton.

However, former Serie A boss Di Canio has warned Dybala’s suitors that Juventus are unlikely to let the player go and will find an agreement to extend his contract in Turin.

Asked where he see Dybala if he leaves Juventus, Di Canio told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “At a great team, of course.

“In this case, in [a deal] that can guarantee the right value both to him and to Juventus in an economic sense.

“But I think in the end he will find an agreement with the Bianconeri: he is still young; I don’t think they will let him go.”

Di Canio stressed that if Juventus do consider him a central figure in their team, they should do everything to tie him down on fresh terms at the Allianz Stadium.

“If Juve consider him as a key player, and the boy is showing he has recovered well on a physical level, then Juventus should do everything to complete this negotiation.

“Notwithstanding the fact that even players today must have the sensitivity to take into account the world at the moment.”

It remains to be seen whether Dybala’s Premier League suitors try to tempt Juventus to cash in when the summer transfer window swings open.