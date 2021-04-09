Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed that in spite of the challenges associated with it, he enjoys the man-management side of things, assuring all the players about their importance to the team.

The Black Cats are close to sneaking into the top two in the League One table and are increasingly being tipped to earn automatic promotion this season under Johnson.

Sunderland are due to take on Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend and Johnson insists if they want to clinch promotion then they need to make sure they are always on song.

“We know going into any game, we have to bring our A-game, if we don’t then other teams will capitalise”, Johnson said at a press conference.

Johnson has a squad to try to get the best out of over the coming games this season, with competition for places, but the Sunderland boss insists he enjoys trying to keep the camp happy by using his man-management skills.

“It is a massive luxury having options, difficult at times, managing a lot of players in form.

“It is finding that balance, I do enjoy that side of it, the man-management side you have to step up then and be honest with players.

“They have to know you still rate them and have faith in them.

“It is keeping that belief and trust both ways, when it is going well, as well”, Johnson added.

Sunderland have a run of three away games after hosting Charlton this weekend with trips to Wigan, Blackpool and league leaders Hull City on the agenda.