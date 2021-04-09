Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that James Rodriguez is motivated to help Everton and stressed the Colombian has been a point of difference in the Toffees attack whenever he has been fully fit.

James has missed chunks of the current Premier League campaign through fitness issues, but has been a key part of Ancelotti’s attacking department whenever he is available.

The Colombian had a solid outing for Everton in their 1-1 top flight draw against Crystal Palace on Easter Monday, as he scored a goal while also pulling the strings up front.

Ancelotti revealed James has recovered fully and is now motivated to help Everton push on for the remainder of the season, while adding that he is the type of player whose condition improves with the more he plays.

“He [James] has completely recovered”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“He is a player that playing improves his condition.

“I think we would have to take care of him to recover well after games.

“But he recovered properly, his condition is good, he is motivated and he showed this really well in the game, not because he scored but because he was involved in plays against Crystal Palace.”

Ancelotti stressed that when James has been fit and available, he has been a point of difference for the Toffees up front, as he contributes with key passes, assists and shots creating a lot more goal scoring opportunities.

“This season [shows] when James Rodriguez is fit, we have more possibilities in front, we have more opportunities because he has, as a lot of times that I have said, a lot of quality in front, key passes, final passes, final shot.

“And so, all the time he was there fit, we had more opportunity.

“It is absolutely normal, we signed him for this reason, to have more opportunity in front.”

Everton are back on the road again in the Premier League and are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.