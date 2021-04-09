Leeds United director of football Victor Orta wants to stay with the Whites at least until they return to action in Europe, according to The Athletic.

Orta took charge as Leeds’ director of football in 2017 following a stint with Middlesbrough, where he functioned as the head of recruitment under Aitor Karanka.

Since arriving at Elland Road, the Spaniard has overseen various football-related functions including player recruitment, playing a key role in signing the likes of Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Though Orta’s efforts have brought him criticism, his achievements with Leeds have not gone unnoticed, with the Spaniard attracting interest from Roma last year.

However, the Whites need not be concerned about losing their director of football as Orta wants to stay in Yorkshire until the club return to action in Europe.

Orta has been a key part of Andrea Radrizzani’s project at Elland Road that has seen Leeds return to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

Having made a strong impression upon their return to the top flight, Radrizzani and co have now set their eyes on taking the Yorkshire-based club back to Europe.

And Orta is determined to be part of the journey before considering parting ways with the club and taking on a new challenge.