Stuart Dallas has conceded that this season is a bit different for Leeds United as towards the end of the campaign they do not have a target to play for, but insisted that the coaching staff will not allow them to relax just yet.

In their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds are sitting comfortably in eleventh in the league table and have 42 points in their bag with eight games left in the league campaign.

With no danger of relegation and no hope of qualifying for Europe, Leeds have little to play for in the final third of the Premier League season.

Dallas conceded that compared to the last few years, Leeds do not have a target to aspire for going into the last few games of the campaign and admits that the feeling around the club is different.

But he insisted that Marcelo Bielsa and his coaching staff will make sure that Leeds do not become complacent or relax despite the lack of any significant goal in the last month or so of the campaign.

Dallas said on LUTV: “That’s one thing about the manager and the staff here, they wouldn’t let us slack off.

“In the previous seasons, we have been going into the last ten games with a target in mind of achieving promotion obviously.

“This season is a bit different with us going in trying to get as far up the table as possible.

“The management staff here won’t let us slack off and we go in every game looking to win.”

Leeds have picked up seven points in their last three league games and will travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City on Saturday.