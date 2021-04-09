Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted he does not have a legacy to leave in coaching as none of the managers who see him as a mentor are reproducing his style, and have developed even better systems than his own.

The Argentine started his coaching career back in his home country Argentina at Newell’s Old Boys, following which he has had stints in Spain, France, Chile, Italy and in England where he is currently at the helm of Premier League outfit Leeds.

Several top managers, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli all consider Bielsa as a mentor who made significant impact on their own careers.

However, Bielsa has insisted he does not see himself leaving a legacy in coaching as he explained none of the managers who learned under him are reproducing his style and rather have come up with better systems and ideas.

The Leeds boss also reserved special praise for Citizens boss Guardiola whose teams in his view have displayed superiority over their opponents that warrants the Spaniard a lot of credit.

Asked why so many of his players had gone into management and what wider legacy he might leave, Bielsa told the Daily Telegraph: “You have to look at this in the right way.

“Pochettino has his own ideas which, from my point of view, are better than mine.

“[Gerardo] Martino [the former Barcelona and current Mexico manager] is a great coach worldwide.

“He has manifested himself in a similar way to Pochettino.

“[Eduardo] Berizzo [the Paraguay manager] is a player I admire a lot.

“He’s always been clear, even to myself, that he doesn’t practice my ideas.

“Those that leave a legacy, generate a desire in the other coaches to reproduce a style.

“I always put the case of Guardiola. He has generated a system.

“It emits such superiority from the teams he manages [that] opponents think the best way to avoid being defeated, or lose by a small number of goals, is to start the recovery of the ball 10 metres from your own box.

“That’s a real praise to the style of the man.”

Bielsa and Guardiola set to face each other on the tactical battlefield at the weekend as Leeds are gearing up to take on Manchester City in the Premier League.