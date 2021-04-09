Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has insisted that the Red Devils need to find a way to produce a performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and not slip up after a game in Europe as they did against Leicester City in the FA Cup last month.

The Red Devils produced a solid performance to beat Granada 2-0 in the south of Spain on Thursday night and took a giant stride towards reaching the semi-finals of the Europe League this season.

Manchester United have a big game lined up on Sunday when they will travel to north London to take on Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a poor performance at Leicester to crash out of the FA Cup following a win over AC Milan in the previous round of the Europa League.

Pallister conceded that it is always hard to produce the same energy levels in the league after a game in Europe, but insisted that Manchester United need to find a way to be better and deal with it.

The former Red Devil said on MUTV: “You’d rather be where we are with a game on Thursday and having to play on Sunday than not be.

“We’ve got to try and deal with it better than we did last time when we played at Leicester after the Milan game and we just didn’t really turn up.

“I remember back in the day when we were coming back from Europe, we tried different things.

“But invariably the performance was a little bit down when we looked at the stats afterwards.

“We didn’t have the same energy and that is something a lot of the teams find because you are depleted from the efforts of all the travelling and the game itself.

“It is something we have got to try and come to terms with Sunday against a Tottenham side who are in indifferent form.”

Manchester United have a nine-point lead over teams outside the top four with eight games left and will look to further consolidate their position with another win on Sunday.