Bayern Munich have not received concrete offers from England for 24-year-old winger Kingsley Coman, who is said to be wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea.

The France international has established himself a regular in Hansi Flick’s squad after scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final last season.

However, questions were raised about the 24-year-old’s future at the Allianz Arena after he rejected an offer from the Bundesliga champions recently.

Coman is said to be demanding more money to put pen to paper on a new contract and talks between Bayern Munich and his father are on hold.

The winger’s contractual situation has alerted Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, who are claimed to be eyeing a summer move for the former PSG star.

However, despite being heavily linked with a move to England, Bayern Munich are yet to field a concrete offer from England for Coman, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The Frenchman is leaning towards committing his future to Bayern Munich until 2026, though talks between the club and his father have stalled.

Coman feels at home at Bayern Munich and would be open to signing a new contract with the club if terms can be agreed.