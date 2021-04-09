PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has revealed that Chelsea loan star Marco van Ginkel could stay with the Boeren beyond his current loan contract.

Van Ginkel was nursing a long-term knee injury when PSV Eindhoven signed him on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea last summer.

The Dutch top flight club have helped the 28-year-old return to action since signing him on loan, handing him six appearances across all competitions so far.

Having helped Van Ginkel back to fitness, PSV Eindhoven boss Schmidt has revealed that the midfielder could stay at the club beyond his loan contract.

However, the German tactician explained that Van Ginkel’s future will largely depend on Chelsea’s plans for him and went on to stress the need for the Eredivisie side to help him gain more game time.

“That’s certainly possible [he could stay]“, Schmidt told a press conference when asked about Van Ginkel.

“It was a long way to get him back to where he is today.

“It also depends on the situation around his future and the plans at Chelsea, where he is under contract.

“The most important thing now is to focus on playing matches and then we will see how it goes.“

All of Van Ginkel’s six appearances have come off the bench, with the midfielder yet to play more than 30 minutes in a game.