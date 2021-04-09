RB Leipzig have already been in touch over VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who is on the radar of Premier League side West Ham and Serie A giants Roma.

The 23-year-old forward has scored 13 times in the Bundesliga this season and it has led to speculation over his future at Stuttgart beyond the summer.

Kalajdzic’s performances have been noted by several clubs in Europe and there is already a queue of suitors for the Austrian ahead of the transfer window.

West Ham have been linked with an interest in the hitman and Serie A giants Roma are keeping close tabs on the young striker ahead of the summer.

However, the Hammers may need to act quickly as, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, RB Leipzig have been in touch over Kalajdzic with a view to signing him ahead of next season.

The German club want to sign a goal-getter in the summer transfer window and Kalajdzic is one of the players the Bundesliga outfit are considering.

There is more interest in Kalajdzic in Germany as well as Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on him as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

Kalajdzic still has more than two years left on his contract with Stuttgart and the club are likely to demand big money if they want to sell him in the summer.