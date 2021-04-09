Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his strong belief that Everton striking duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will recover their clinical touch from the next game onwards, following a disappointing showing against Crystal Palace.

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison missed a clutch of presentable opportunities to score against the Eagles on Easter Monday and their profligacy in front of goal resulted in Everton having to settle for a single point in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

The Everton duo have been in great form in front of goal and have a combined 31 goals across all competitions so far this season, a tally which Ancelotti believes will increase.

Toffees boss Ancelotti feels Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison’s poor showing against Crystal Palace was a rare occasion and is not bound to happen again as they have been consistently clinical for Everton so far this season.

The Italian is confident that the attacking duo will be more efficient in making the best out of goalscoring opportunities and stressed he is really satisfied with them.

“I think that [when] we talk about Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin, I can say they have really good ability in the box”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“Usually, they are really clinical and they were really clinical this season, Calvert-Lewin [has] scored a lot of goals.

“In that specific situation against Crystal Palace they were not clinical, this is the truth and after that what can I say to them? Nothing because I am really satisfied with their season.

“I think that was [just] an episode and I think if the team is able to give them the same chances that they had against Crystal Palace, they are going to score.”

Ancelotti will be banking on Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison returning to their top form on Monday when they travel to the Amex to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the top flight.