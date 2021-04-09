Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo believes Marcelo Bielsa’s presence and better recruitment will help the Whites to avoid a Sheffield United-like downfall in their second season in the Premier League.

Sheffield United won hearts in their first season back in the Premier League and finished an unexpected ninth in the league table in the 2019/20 campaign.

But they have unravelled this term and have remained rooted to the bottom of the Premier League since the start of the season, having won just three games.

Leeds have also won praise widespread praise for their football following their return to the Premier League and have often been compared to Sheffield United from last year.

But Dorigo believes Sheffield United made big mistakes in recruitment last summer and he feels Bielsa has already shown that he can attract top players to Leeds.

The former White is sure Leeds can avoid the fate of Sheffield United next season because of the presence of the Argentine and the club’s solid recruitment record.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “We are rather different [Sheffield United] as I do believe that then recruitment becomes important.

“How you recruit, what you recruit and how much money you spend is what it is all about.

“No disrespect to Sheffield United and Chris Wilder, but they ended up spending £15m on Rhian Brewster and it is not a success.

“However, we have got Marcelo Bielsa and we have already signed a German international, a Spanish international and a would-be Brazilian international.

“There is no doubt that players around Europe are looking at us and going, I actually quite fancy that because of what he is doing with the players and the team.

“I think we are in a fortunate position, we have a worldwide brand and I think we are in a good position to recruit some important players.

“You are talking about the second season and absolutely but we have that strength we will be absolutely fine.”

It remains to be seen what kind of money Leeds will have in their kitty this summer for a transfer market where fees are expected to see a downturn.