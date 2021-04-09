Tottenham Hotspur do not currently hold an interest in Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard despite being heavily linked with the player, according to football.london.

Central defence is one area the north London outfit will look to strengthen when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

With Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his defensive options, Tottenham have been linked with a host of names, including Inter star Milan Skriniar.

Southampton centre-back Vestergaard, who has a contract with the Saints coming to an end next year, is another player that has been linked with a move to Tottenham recently.

However, Spurs do not hold an interest in the 28-year-old Denmark international at present, despite claims that he is one of their key transfer targets in the summer.

Tottenham intend to add to their defensive options when the transfer window opens, but Vestergaard is not a player they are currently looking at.

Unlike the Dane, Mourinho’s side do like Inter central defender Skriniar, who they tried to sign last summer but were priced out of capturing.

Apart from Skriniar, Spurs also like Fulham star and Lyon loanee Joachim Anderson, Brighton defender Lewis Dunk and Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic.