Tottenham Hotspur are battling Barcelona for the signature of Germany defender Jerome Boateng on a free transfer in the summer.

Boateng is out of contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season and is set to end his time at the Allianz Arena.

The veteran defender’s representatives have been sounding out clubs across Europe ahead of the summer when he will be a free agent.

A move to England has often been mooted for the Germany international and there is believed to be serious interest amongst Premier League clubs for the centre-back.

And according to German daily Sport Bild, Tottenham are amongst the clubs who want to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Defence has been the Achilles heel of Jose Mourinho’s side this season and Tottenham want to invest in their backline in the summer.

The north London club want an experienced head who could lead the defence and Boateng is being looked at as a target.

His status of a free agent also works for Tottenham as money is expected to be tight in the summer.

But Spurs will have to beat off competition from Barcelona who are also interested in signing the 32-year-old defender.