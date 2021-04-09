Jose Mourinho has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur’s 6-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford earlier in the season was not a true reflection of both teams.

Tottenham’s heavy win at Old Trafford sent shockwaves through the Premier League as Spurs looked like genuine title contenders and serious question marks were being raised about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side.

Since then the story of the two teams has been different with Spurs still looking to find a way to break into the top four and Manchester United looking comfortable in second in the league table.

Mourinho insisted that the 6-1 was a false result for his side and the two teams are much closer than the scoreline suggested at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

He stressed that a freak result like that is always a possibility, but he is expecting a far tighter game in north London on Sunday against Manchester United.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “I believe that 6-1 doesn’t reflect the reality. It can happen.

“Of course it can happen, between two great, the results they can happen in an isolated way.

“I go much more in the direction of the other two previous matches between us and United.

“We lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, with the penalty, and we draw 1-1 at home last season, also with a penalty.

“I think this is more the reality.

“We are not far from each other so I think it is going to be a difficult match for both.

“If Solskjaer is going to use that result I don’t know.

“If it was the opposite.

“If it was my team losing 6-1 to them I would just say to my guys that it happened once and it’s not going to happen twice.

“This doesn’t reflect the reality.

“The game is going to be tight and we can win, but I don’t know, maybe Solskjaer has different things.”

Tottenham will be looking to win as they aim to break into the top four while Manchester United want the three points to further consolidate their position in second.