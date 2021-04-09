Robin Koch insists that Leeds United have shown that they are ready to take on the big teams in the Premier League, ahead of the Whites’ meeting with Manchester City.

The two sides are set to meet each other for the second time this season on Saturday, with Leeds taking the confidence of a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in October into the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Koch, who was at the heart of the Leeds United defence on that occasion, feels that the Citizens are the best team in the world at the moment, but as he loves playing against big teams and the best players, he is looking forward to the game.

“At the moment they’re the best team in the world”, Koch was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“They’re doing well. I love to play against the big teams and the best players, I’m looking forward to the game.”

Koch feels however that despite Manchester City being in good shape, Leeds have shown they can go toe to toe with the top teams in the Premier League.

“Playing against the best team in the world you have to bring a top performance on the pitch.

“But I think our squad showed in the first game against Manchester City that we’re ready for big teams.”

With Leeds having all but secured survival in the Premier League this season they are looking to end the campaign in style and have a number of eye-catching games on the horizon.