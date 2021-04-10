Mark Wilson is clear that Celtic cannot wait until June for Eddie Howe to make a decision over whether he wants to take over as the club’s new manager.

Howe has emerged as the leading contender to take over at Celtic, but there has been little movement towards the club confirming him as their new manager.

The tactician’s stock remains high despite his failure to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League last season and he is claimed to be keeping his options open.

Howe could become a target for Crystal Palace if Roy Hodgson departs, while Newcastle may move for him if Steve Bruce leaves.

Wilson feels if Howe is only telling Celtic that he will decide whether to accept their offer in June then the Bhoys simply cannot wait. However, he stressed if Howe instead is telling Celtic he will only take charge in June then while that is not a disaster, it is far from perfect.

“There’s a huge difference between Eddie Howe saying ‘yes I’ll take the job in June’ or ‘I’ll make my decision in June'”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard after Celtic’s win over Livingston.

“I don’t believe Celtic can even consider buying into waiting for Eddie Howe to make his decision in June.

“Obviously there is an argument that it would work out OK if he came in in June, but I still think he is leaving himself short in time and would like to see him now.

“Either way, Celtic have got to get a decision soon.

“They cannot leave it until 1st June for Eddie Howe to say ‘no thanks, I’m off to Crystal Palace or Newcastle’ and leave Celtic no place to turn.”

Howe did not play for a club outside the south of England during his playing career, while his only spell as a manager away from the south coast was a short-lived stint at Burnley, and it remains to be seen if he can be tempted to Scotland.