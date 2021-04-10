Alex Rae has insisted that Celtic’s players turned on the style against Livingston because they are playing for places in next week’s Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

Celtic ran riot against Livingston at Celtic Park on Saturday, running out 6-0 winners in the Scottish Premiership clash.

The Bhoys were winning 2-0 at half time, but did not ease off and scored a further four goals in the second half, showing they remain full of fight despite losing the title.

It has been suggested that Celtic’s players are playing for the club’s new manager as they know who will be taking over, but Rae does not believe that was the case.

He insists that many of the Celtic players will not be at the club next season and the performance was all about the Rangers cup tie which is looming large.

“Most certainly it [the performance] was about the Celtic-Rangers game next week”, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard following the game.

“If you’re talking about a new manager coming in and that is why players are playing, half that team won’t be there next year.

“You’ve got your loan players, [Odsonne] Edouard and [Kristoffer] Ajer possibly out of the door.”

Celtic have been strongly linked with appointing former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as their new boss, but so far there has been no announcement of who will be at the helm next term.