Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has revealed that he would draft Pascal Struijk into the Whites’ defence ahead of Robin Koch, and knows that could be a controversial opinion.

Leeds saw skipper and centre-back Liam Cooper sent off in their 2-1 win at Manchester City in the Premier League and as a result he is looking at a suspension.

Marcelo Bielsa will have a decision to make on who comes in to replace Cooper when Leeds take on champions Liverpool at Elland Road next weekend.

Germany international Koch and up and coming starlet Struijk will be bidding to slot in alongside Diego Llorente in the heart of the Leeds defence.

Whelan revealed that he would opt for Struijk over Koch, though he accepts that may be a controversial opinion; he also believes Bielsa will pick Struijk.

“Yes I do [think Bielsa will go with Struijk ahead of Koch] for the simple fact that he was very unlucky to be left out beforehand”, Whelan said after the Manchester City game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Struijk and Llorente were building a really good relationship up, so I think I’d rather see Struijk come straight back in alongside Llorente.

“Controversial maybe, but that’s my opinion.”

Struijk is being courted by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and is eligible to represent both the Red Devils and the Netherlands on the international stage.