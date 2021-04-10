Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against league leaders Manchester City in an away clash at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites have all but secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and can now operate with a degree of freedom, while keeping in mind the lucrative increase in prize money the higher up the league they can finish.

Leeds held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in the earlier match between the two teams this season, but have struggled to take points off the big six.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa must make do without winger Jack Harrison, who cannot face his parent club.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski operate as full-backs. In central defence, Liam Cooper links up with Diego Llorente.

Leeds will look to Kalvin Phillips to be a big influence in midfield, while Stuart Dallas also plays. Raphinha, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa get the nod to play, with Patrick Bamford up top.

Bielsa has options on the bench to shake things up, including Ian Poveda and Robin Koch.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha, Costa, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Struijk, Shackleton, Klich, Hernandez, Poveda, Gelhardt