Noel Whelan feels that Illan Meslier was outstanding in Leeds United’s surprise 2-1 win away at Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Leeds took the lead at the Etihad Stadium, but found themselves reduced to ten men just before half time when Liam Cooper received his marching orders.

Manchester City piled pressure on Leeds in the second half and looked in good shape to go for the win when they levelled through Ferran Torres in the 76th minute.

Leeds though stood firm and stung Manchester City in injury time when Stuart Dallas grabbed his second of the game and secured all three points for the visitors.

Former Leeds star Whelan thinks that shot-stopper Meslier was superb throughout and commanded his 18-yard box, dubbing the Frenchman “immense”.

“He was excellent, commanding that 18-yard box”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Lots of crosses came in from both sides, right and left and he really did command that 18-yard box.

“When it came to shots outside the box, Fernandinho had a nice and strong one, he was strong there with the palm over the bar; another one came in from [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, fantastic save and then he gets back up, showing that agility to smother the ball and stop Raheem Sterling getting a tap in.

“He was immense all day and very rarely did he make a mistake in that 93 minutes of the game.

“He defused a lot of situations with that bravery coming for the ball in situations.”

Leeds snapped up Meslier on a permanent basis in the summer and the Frenchman has firmly established himself as the club’s number 1, keeping Kiko Casilla on the bench.