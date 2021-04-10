Mark Wilson has cast doubt on whether Leigh Griffiths will want to stay at Celtic next season if he is receiving little in the way of game time.

Celtic could keep hold of Griffiths for a further year if they trigger an option in his contract, but if they opt not to then he will be able to depart on a free transfer.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy brought Griffiths on off the bench in the 75th minute in the Bhoys’ 6-0 thrashing of Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday; he turned to Albian Ajeti seven minutes before Griffiths.

Wilson thinks that even if Celtic do look to keep Griffiths then there are no guarantees that the striker would want to stay.

He stressed that at 30 years old, Griffiths still has significant mileage left in him and may not be pleased to be a fringe player at Celtic Park.

“15 minutes to go, not much game time, Ajeti already on before him”, Wilson said during the game on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Look, if you’re planning on keeping Leigh Griffiths around next year, if it is going to be John Kennedy, it would be in your mind to put him on first and foremost.

“You can clearly see he is down the pecking order.

“Does Leigh Griffiths want to hang about and get 15 minutes, or even less sometimes next season?

“I think if you’re a player still with a lot of years to go in your career you don’t want to be just coming on for cameos every week.”

Griffiths has played only a bit-part role for Celtic over the course of the season, but the striker will be hoping to be involved in the Bhoys’ next game, when they take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup.