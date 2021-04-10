Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester City have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United outfit at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has his side sitting top of the Premier League table and 14 points clear of Manchester United, albeit having played a game more than the Red Devils.

Manchester City were in Champions League action in midweek and grabbed a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their quarter-final tie. It remains to be seen if the European game has taken enough out of the Citizens to give Leeds a boost.

The earlier fixture between the two teams at Elland Road ended in a 1-1 draw; Leeds last visited Manchester City in the FA Cup in 2013, suffering a 4-0 defeat.

For this afternoon’s game Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he picks Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy as full-backs, with Nathan Ake and John Stones in central defence.

Fernandinho slots into midfield with Oleksandr Zinchenko, while Bernardo Silva plays. Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City boss has options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. Sergio Aguero is not in the squad.

Manchester City Team vs Leeds United

Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho (c), Zinchenko, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Dias, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Garcia