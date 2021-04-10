Jesse Lingard believes that West Ham United are not underdogs in their Premier League clash against Leicester City and insists the Hammers back themselves to get a result at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Foxes, under manager Brendan Rodgers, have become a force to reckon with and are currently sitting third in the Premier League table and are only four points off second.

West Ham are sixth and only two points behind fourth placed Chelsea, as they eye an unlikely Champions League qualification finish.

Leicester may be considered by many to be favourites against West Ham, but Hammers attacker Lingard does not agree and insists his side will back themselves to get a result.

“For us, obviously we like to concentrate on ourselves and showing what we can do, first and foremost”, Lingard told his club’s official site.

“We know Leicester are a great side and they are maintaining a run of form but the same goes for us as well and I wouldn’t say we’re the underdogs.

“It’s eleven v eleven on the pitch and we back ourselves.

“We go into the game full of confidence and hopefully we can get the three points as it would be a huge boost for us.”

West Ham thrashed Leicester 3-0 when they visited the King Power Stadium earlier this season, but ended up losing 2-1 the last time they hosted the Foxes at the London Stadium, in December 2019.

On neither occasion however did they have Lingard in the ranks.