Rodrigo has missed out on Leeds United’s matchday squad against Manchester City due to injury, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are in action against the Citizens in the Premier League in the lunchtime kick-off and Spain international Rodrigo was not in the matchday squad when it was announced.

It has now emerged that the big-money summer signing has picked up another muscle injury, which is the reason for his absence.

He has been troubled by injuries of late and has struggled to get going for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Rodrigo will be looking to recover as soon as possible as he eyes a solid run of games for Leeds leading up to Euro 2020 in the summer.

Spain will be keen to welcome a fit Rodrigo into their Euro 2020 squad and it remains to be seen for how long the muscle injury will keep him out of action.

Leeds have coped well in Rodrigo’s absence and will be hopeful of springing a surprise at Manchester City this afternoon.

The Yorkshire giants splashed the cash last summer to snap Rodrigo up from Spanish giants Valencia.