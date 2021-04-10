Former Manchester City striker Paul Dickov has hailed Leeds United star Stuart Dallas for his work rate during the Whites’ 2-1 win over the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team caused a major upset as they beat the league leaders 2-1 away from home, in spite of being a man down for more than half of the match.

Liam Cooper was sent off, but Leeds did not wilt and Dallas played a key role, scoring both his side’s goals, as they fought their way to all three points.

Dickov was hugely impressed with the Northern Ireland international, not least for the huge work rate he showed throughout the 90 minutes, along with his cool, calm finish for Leeds’ second.

“All credit to Leeds United and to Stuart Dallas”, Dickov said on BBC Radio 5 live during the game.

“The amount of work he has got through today has been phenomenal, he hasn’t stopped.

“He’s been defending for almost 90 per cent of this second half and he sees an opening and what a great finish past Ederson.”

Dallas has become a key man under Bielsa at Elland Road, with the Argentine deploying him in multiple positions, and he has become one of the first names on the head coach’s team-sheet.