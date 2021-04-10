Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would consider leaving the Premier League to play abroad, according to The Athletic.

Kane is prepared to move on from Tottenham if they do not finish in the top four this season, while even if the club do manage a fourth place finish he is concerned about how far they appear to be from winning trophies.

The striker interests both Manchester City and Manchester United, who are in the market for a new goal-getter ahead of the summer transfer window.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been credited with potentially wanting to take Kane to Paris Saint-Germain.

And the striker would be prepared to consider moving abroad, even though his preference is to remain within the Premier League.

PSG could have the cash needed to convince Tottenham to sell Kane and letting him depart England would ensure he does not join any of Spurs’ league rivals.

Spurs sit sixth in the league table at the moment and are three points off the top four with eight games left to play.

They are next in action against Manchester United on Sunday.