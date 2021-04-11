Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester United have officially revealed their side and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men arrive in the capital in second place and 14 points behind Manchester City, but with two games in hand; they can close the gap to eleven points by beating Spurs.

As further motivation, Manchester United will also be keen to avenge the 6-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The Red Devils were in midweek action in the Europa League and are without Anthony Martial, who could miss the remainder of the season.

Solskjaer has Dean Henderson in goal, while at the back he picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the centre-back pairing today.

In midfield, Solskjaer selects Scott McTominay and Fred, while Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba support Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United have a host of options on the bench if needed today, including Amad Diallo and Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba, Cavani

Substitutes: De Gea, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Diallo, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood