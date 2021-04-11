Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United outfit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The Premier League clash sees seventh host second, with Tottenham keen to try to push to break into the top four as they face the possibility of further speculation over Harry Kane’s future if they miss out.

Spurs thrashed Manchester United 6-1 in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, but it is the Red Devils who are second and cruising to a top four finish, while Tottenham have work to do.

Boss Jose Mourinho is without full-back pair Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.

For this afternoon’s game he picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Mourinho goes with Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs. Joe Rodon and Eric Dier are centre-backs.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss trusts in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele, while Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mourinho needs to make changes then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Gareth Bale and Erik Lamela.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Lloris (c), Aurier, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Lamela, Bale, Vinicius